Vice-President To Virtually Inaugurate IIT Delhi’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

IIT Delhi To Virtually Inaugurate Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi will go online to inaugurate its Diamond Jubilee year -- August 16, 2020, to August 15, 2020 -- celebrations. The Vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, will virtually inaugurate the celebrations as the chief guest.

The opening ceremony will begin on July 17, at 10:30 am. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will join as the guest of honor, IIT Delhi said.

The inauguration ceremony will be broadcasted on different social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages of IIT Delhi.

The events for the inauguration ceremony include a welcome speech by IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao, address by the education minister and chief guest M Venkaiah Naidu.

The second session include inaugural talks by Prof. Devang Khakhar, former Director, IIT Delhi, Prof. M Balakrishnan, Vice-Chancellor, CSE, IIT Delhi, and panel discussion with former Delhi directors on "IIT Delhi: Reminiscing 60 Years of Excellence and Way Forward "