  • Home
  • Education
  • Vice-President To Virtually Inaugurate IIT Delhi’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Vice-President To Virtually Inaugurate IIT Delhi’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will join as the guest of honor on the inaugural ceremony of IIT Delhi’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 4:35 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi And Bihar State Pollution Control Board Tie Up To Establish GIS-Based AQM System
IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation Gets Its First CEO
IIT Delhi And TRIFED Tie Up For Unnat Bharat Abhiyan
IIT Delhi To Develop Home-Based COVID-19 Testing Kit
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Launches IIT Delhi's COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit
IIT Delhi Startup To Launch Technology That Can Disinfect N95 Masks
Vice-President To Virtually Inaugurate IIT Delhi’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations
IIT Delhi To Virtually Inaugurate Diamond Jubilee Celebrations
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi will go online to inaugurate its Diamond Jubilee year -- August 16, 2020, to August 15, 2020 -- celebrations. The Vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, will virtually inaugurate the celebrations as the chief guest.

The opening ceremony will begin on July 17, at 10:30 am. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will join as the guest of honor, IIT Delhi said.

The inauguration ceremony will be broadcasted on different social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages of IIT Delhi.

The events for the inauguration ceremony include a welcome speech by IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao, address by the education minister and chief guest M Venkaiah Naidu.

The second session include inaugural talks by Prof. Devang Khakhar, former Director, IIT Delhi, Prof. M Balakrishnan, Vice-Chancellor, CSE, IIT Delhi, and panel discussion with former Delhi directors on "IIT Delhi: Reminiscing 60 Years of Excellence and Way Forward "

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU Entrance Exam 2020: Student Starts ‘Satyagrah’, Demands Precautionary Measures
BHU Entrance Exam 2020: Student Starts ‘Satyagrah’, Demands Precautionary Measures
NEET 2020 Preparation: How To Achieve Your Goal In One Month
NEET 2020 Preparation: How To Achieve Your Goal In One Month
NCERT Announces Online Course On 'Action Research in Educational Technology'
NCERT Announces Online Course On 'Action Research in Educational Technology'
CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Fit India Freedom Run
CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Fit India Freedom Run
In DU Open Book Exam 2020, Political Science Students Receive Mock Test Paper
In DU Open Book Exam 2020, Political Science Students Receive Mock Test Paper
.......................... Advertisement ..........................