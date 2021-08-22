Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Greets People On World Sanskrit Day
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical.
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 22, 2021 1:15 pm IST | Source: PTI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical. Sanskrit, an ancient and classical language of India, is the source of many other languages, he noted.
"On this day, let us resolve to popularise and revive this beautiful language," Naidu was quoted as saying by the Vice President Secretariat in a tweet.
The very sound of the Sanskrit is musical- Swami Vivekananda— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 22, 2021
My greetings on #WorldSanskritDay today. Sanskrit an ancient & classical language of India is the source of many other languages. On this day let us resolve to popularise & revive this beautiful language. #Sanskrit
Click here for more Education News