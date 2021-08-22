  • Home
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Greets People On World Sanskrit Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 22, 2021 1:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical. Sanskrit, an ancient and classical language of India, is the source of many other languages, he noted.

"On this day, let us resolve to popularise and revive this beautiful language," Naidu was quoted as saying by the Vice President Secretariat in a tweet.

