Vice President Praises New Education Policy For Reducing The Load On Students

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu today praised new education policy for bringing down the load of students by reducing the syllabus.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 9:46 pm IST

Vice President Praises New Education Policy For Reducing The Load On Students
Expressing happiness over the importance given to mother tongue in NEP-2020, Mr Naidu stressed the importance of preserving and promoting our rich Indian languages.
New Delhi:

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu today praised new education policy for bringing down the load of students by reducing the syllabus. Delivering the first Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy Memorial Lecture through video conferencing, the Vice President stressed that students must be encouraged to place equal emphasis on physical activity and sports.

He also called for making Yoga an integral part of school curriculum from an early age and said students should spend equal time in playgrounds and classrooms.

Calling Yoga an exercise of mind and body, the Vice President said Yoga has no religion. It is an art as well as science, he added.

Terming the recently launched new National Education Policy (NEP) as a visionary document, the Vice President said that it laid emphasis on holistic development of the students.

He said NEP-2020 was learner-centric and aims at transforming India into a knowledge society.

“It rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe”, he added.

Expressing happiness over the importance given to mother tongue in NEP-2020, Mr Naidu stressed the importance of preserving and promoting our rich Indian languages.

“I have time and again said that there should be no imposition of any language and no opposition to any language”, he emphasized.

Opining that school education should focus on integral living where education is both theoretical and practical, the Vice President said that students must also be taught the spirit of national idealism, where the nation comes first and everything else is subordinate to national interests.

