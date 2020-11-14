Vice President Pays Tributes To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

  • Home
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 14, 2020 11:52 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India. Mr Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Commonly known as Chacha Nehru, among the children was born on this day in 1889. "My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Vice President Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care. "The values of honesty, integrity, respecting elders along with the importance of Indian culture and harmonious co-existence with nature must be inculcated in the children from the very beginning," he said.

