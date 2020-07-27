  • Home
Expressing disappointment over the fall in the reading habit of children, the Vice President highlighted the need to teach them to be intelligent and discerning readers amid the limitless information available today.

New Delhi:

The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need to teach children how to navigate through the misinformation and fake news that infest the media landscape, especially the new media environment these days. Addressing over 200 young participants at a scholars’ event today, the Vice President asked them to develop the ability to analyse and courage to accept the truth and discard the lies. The event was hosted by The Times of India and focused on promoting reading, especially reading of newspapers among students.

Expressing disappointment over the fall in the reading habit of children, the Vice President highlighted the need to teach them to be intelligent and discerning readers amid the limitless information available today.

“A well-read student is definitely better prepared to overcome challenges in life”, he said.

Quoting the former President Dr. Kalam, Mr Naidu asked the students to “aim high and dream high”. Further describing the qualities required to realize one’s dream, the VP listed self-discipline, hard work, sincerity, perseverance and the ability to maintain equanimity in all situations as very important among others.

Observing that COVID induced disruption in academic schedule has caused anxiety and stress among many students, the Vice President advised them to not get disturbed by events which are beyond one’s control.

“All of you are young and need to develop a strong emotional quotient and the ability to weather ups and downs in life”, he told students.

He also advised students to practice Yoga regularly to improve their physical fitness, mental equilibrium and overcome stress and anxiety.

Emphasising the importance of Yoga and meditation to boost immunity in the wake of pandemic, Mr Naidu wanted it to be included in school curriculum from a young age.

“Yoga will also help youngsters to improve your concentration levels and inculcate discipline”, he said.

Drawing attention towards the tough competition in every field in present times, the Vice President advised the students to develop confidence and try to overcome all odds by striving to achieve excellence.

Asking the students to not look upon education as a vehicle to merely acquire degrees and take up employment, Mr Naidu opined that the education is meant for enlightenment and empowerment of an individual.

Maintaining that our ancient education system placed great emphasis on moral values, the VP called for inculcating the human values such as empathy, honesty, integrity, humility, gratitude, forgiveness and respect for elders among the children.

Expressing the need to make the youngsters aware of India's glorious past, the Vice President wanted them to take pride in their heritage and history and serve as ambassadors of India’s lofty cultural and civilizational ideals in the world.

(With PTI Inputs)

