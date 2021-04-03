Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Addresses Students On 50th Convocation Of Utkal University

Vice President has addressed the students and teachers of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, today

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has addressed the students and teachers of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, today as part of the 50th convocation of the university. While addressing the students at the convocation, the Vice President termed Utkal University as the educational lodestone of Odisha and appreciated it for maintaining high educational standards. The 50th convocation of Utkal University was also attended by the Governor and Chancellor of the university Professor Ganeshi Lal and Vice Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya.

During the convocation, Mr Naidu also presented the “Honoris Causa” by Utkal University on five eminent personalities - Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India; Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Justice Sanju Panda, Orissa High Court, Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Advisor, Government of Odisha.

Citing the examples of ancient Indian institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vallabhi and Vikramashila, Vice President Naidu emphasised the need to bring back this great Indian tradition to create well-rounded and innovative individuals who can transform the country both socially and economically. “The aim of education is not only cognitive development, but also building character and creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the key 21st century skills”, he said.

He also called upon the youth to take inspiration from India’s glorious past and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. He also asked the universities and educational institutions to equip the students with 21st century skills so that they can emerge as job creators.

Calling the students as the next generation of leaders, lawyers, academicians and administrators, Mr Naidu told them that their future is intertwined with the future of this country and advised them to be disciplined, honest and hard working to succeed in any field. He also asked the students to be sensitive to the needs of the excluded. Terming the youth as the key for change, he wanted them to fight hunger, disease, ignorance and every other evil that retard Nation’s growth.

Stating that the day of convocation marks an important day in a student’s life, the Vice President asked them to nurture their personal competencies such as— passion, perseverance, tenacity and an open mind to learn— for a successful and fulfilling life ahead. He congratulated the passing out students and wanted them to “become creators of the future”.