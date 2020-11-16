Image credit: Twitter @VPSecretariat Vice President Inaugurates Amenities Centre At University Of Hyderabad

The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu today, on November 16, inaugurated an Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad. The inauguration was attended by Telangana Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali; Chancellor of the University Justice L Narasimha Reddy; Vice Chancellor Podile Appa Rao; Dean of Students Welfare Dr B Nagarjuna; and deans of various schools, faculty, students, university staff and other dignitaries.

While inaugurating the Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad, the Vice President urged the youth to join the forces of growth and channelize their energies for constructive, nation-building activities to build a New and Resurgent India.

The Vice President advised the youth to shun negativism, adopt positive outlook in building the New India where there would be no corruption, hunger, exploitation and discrimination.

Recalling that India was an important global centre of learning in the ancient times with students from foreign shores studying at reputed institutions like Takshashila and Nalanda in India, the Vice President urged the faculty and students of the university to focus on achieving academic excellence. People might have different ideologies, but the main ideology should be “academic excellence”, Mr Naidu added.

Pointing out that the nation was passing through a critical juncture and was facing many challenges, Mr Naidu asked the youth to be at the forefront of making India stronger on all fronts. He told the young minds to come up with innovative solutions to tackle the pressing problems from corona virus to climate change. Expressing his concern over the degeneration of values, he urged the youth to follow India’s age-old civilizational ethos and culture.

The Vice President while inaugurating the Amenities Centre at UoH urged the youth to be the torchbearers in eradicating Illiteracy, combating diseases, meeting challenges in farm sector, ending social evils like discrimination in any form, atrocities on women and eliminating corruption.

Emphasizing that holistic education was the key to the development and transformation of the lives of the people, he called for reorienting the education system to meet the challenges of the 21st century while remaining wedded to Indian traditions and culture.

Calling for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the private sector to develop the higher education institutions into centres of excellence, Mr Naidu stressed the need to impart quality education on par with international standards.

Expressing his concern that only a few Indian Higher Education Institutions figured in the top 200 in the world rankings, he asked the multidisciplinary universities in the country to pull up their socks and strive to be amongst the best.

For achieving better rankings, the Vice President wanted the Higher Education Institutions to promote the culture of innovative research, set up research clusters and offer incentives to the best performing researchers.

Observing that India has the potential to become the hub of knowledge and innovation, he called upon institutions like the University of Hyderabad to play a leading role in fostering the climate of creativity, inventiveness and the spirit of enterprise.

While urging the Universities to become the centres of cutting-edge research, he advised them to establish close linkages with the industry. He expressed happiness that the new education policy proposes a National Research Foundation to oversee research in the country.

Observing that the country was yet to achieve 100 per cent literate society even 73 years after attaining Independence, Shri Naidu stressed the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to promote literacy and achieve the goal of a fully literate society.

The Vice President Naidu expressed his happiness that the New Education Policy (NEP) not only focuses on providing quality education, but also seeks to develop character, inculcate scientific temper, promote creativity, spirit of service and equip students with the capabilities to meet 21st century challenges. He said the NEP was comprehensive and holistic.