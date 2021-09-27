Vice President To Inaugurate Jodhpur City Knowledge And Innovation Cluster At IIT Jodhpur

Image credit: IIT Jodhpur The Vice President will also lay the foundation stone of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) Hub at the Institute

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the newly-developed ‘Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (JCKIC)’ at IIT Jodhpur tomorrow, September 28. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present in the event.

The Vice President will also lay the foundation stone of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) Hub at the Institute.

JCKIC is an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) approved under the aegis of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India.

The programme approved six clusters at Jodhpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

The project aims to create linkages among academic institutions, research and development institutes, national and state research laboratories, government agencies and industries of the host city and its surroundings, IIT Jodhpur said in a statement.

Programmes and activities that are being set up under the JCKIC include ‘Medical Technology Innovation’, under which joint, innovation-oriented masters and programmes have been started in the transdisciplinary area of Medical Technology, in partnership with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A Bionest incubator supported by BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology has been initiated for hosting start-ups in this area.

Under ‘Project Craft’, JCKIC is working for sustenance and expansion of local handicraft work of Jodhpur.

JKCKIC is also working on technologies for providing clean drinking water by using green techniques, based upon traditional know-how, the institute said.

The establishment of the AIOT Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur will lead to the creation of facilities for end-to-end design, development, prototyping and delivery of AIOT for start-ups and MSMEs, the institute said.

“AIOT Innovation Hub and JCKIC are initiatives of IIT Jodhpur to connect academics with real-life and industrial-scale problems. This will enrich the innovation ecosystem of IIT as well as Jodhpur city. We expect that in near future this will trigger local industrial development through start-ups and new generation MSME who are eager to take forward the agenda of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” institute director Professor Santanu Chaudhury said.