  • Home
  • Education
  • Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020

Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020

World Sanskrit Day 2020 or Sanskrit Diwas 2020 is being celebrated on August 3, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 2:13 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
Upcoming Law Entrance Exams, Check Details Here
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Begins This Week
DU Meeting Likely Over 4 Subjects' Syllabus
Medical Aspirant Seeks NEET Exemption For Overseas Course, Delhi HC Asks MCI To Consider Plea
Promotion Of Sanskrit In National Education Policy 2020 Is Discriminatory: NEFIS
Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On World Sanskrit Day 2020
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

On Sanskrit Diwas 2020, Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, urged Indians to promote and preserve the ancient Indian language. “Today, we celebrate the World Sanskrit Day to draw attention to the need to preserve and propagate this great classical language. This ancient language has a treasure trove of knowledge associated with it, from our great Vedas to Puranas to Kavyas to Upanishads,” Vice-President Naidu wrote on his official Twitter account.

Vice-President Naidu further said that Sanskrit is the “window to India’s grand cultural heritage” and urged everyone to keep it alive; so that our “civilizational roots” can be explored and understood”.

“Several scientific treatises that were much ahead of their time were written in Sanskrit,” the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that Sanskrit is the link that unifies India.

“Sanskrit is the oldest language in the world. This ancient language links India as a whole. My greetings to the nation on World Sanksrit Day 2020,” Mr. Pokhriyal wrote in Sanskrit.

NEP 2020 And Sanskrit

The recently approved new National Education Policy 2020, or NEP 2020, that aims at multilingualism, promotes Sanskrit as an “important” and “enriching” option at all levels of school and higher education.

“Written by people of various religions as well as non-religious people, and by people from all walks of life...over thousands of years, Sanskrit will be offered at all levels of school and higher education as an important, enriching option for students, including as an option in the three-language formula,” the NEP 2020 document said.

World Sanskrit Day is observed every year on Shraavanapoornima-- full moon of the Shravana month as per the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, World Sanskrit Day 2020, or Sanskrit Diwas 2020 is being celebrated on August 3.

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Super Specialty Exam 2020: Registration Begins Today
NEET Super Specialty Exam 2020: Registration Begins Today
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
Lucknow University Announces Exam Dates For Final Year PG, UG Courses
Lucknow University Announces Exam Dates For Final Year PG, UG Courses
Upcoming Law Entrance Exams, Check Details Here
Upcoming Law Entrance Exams, Check Details Here
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Begins This Week
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Begins This Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................