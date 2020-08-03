Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On World Sanskrit Day 2020

On Sanskrit Diwas 2020, Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, urged Indians to promote and preserve the ancient Indian language. “Today, we celebrate the World Sanskrit Day to draw attention to the need to preserve and propagate this great classical language. This ancient language has a treasure trove of knowledge associated with it, from our great Vedas to Puranas to Kavyas to Upanishads,” Vice-President Naidu wrote on his official Twitter account.

Vice-President Naidu further said that Sanskrit is the “window to India’s grand cultural heritage” and urged everyone to keep it alive; so that our “civilizational roots” can be explored and understood”.

“Several scientific treatises that were much ahead of their time were written in Sanskrit,” the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Today, we celebrate the World Sanskrit Day to draw attention to the need to preserve and propagate this great classical language.



This ancient language has a treasure trove of knowledge associated with it, from our great Vedas to Puranas to Kavyas to Upanishads #WorldSanskritDay pic.twitter.com/d1MNQnYiOz — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that Sanskrit is the link that unifies India.

“Sanskrit is the oldest language in the world. This ancient language links India as a whole. My greetings to the nation on World Sanksrit Day 2020,” Mr. Pokhriyal wrote in Sanskrit.

NEP 2020 And Sanskrit

The recently approved new National Education Policy 2020, or NEP 2020, that aims at multilingualism, promotes Sanskrit as an “important” and “enriching” option at all levels of school and higher education.

“Written by people of various religions as well as non-religious people, and by people from all walks of life...over thousands of years, Sanskrit will be offered at all levels of school and higher education as an important, enriching option for students, including as an option in the three-language formula,” the NEP 2020 document said.

World Sanskrit Day is observed every year on Shraavanapoornima-- full moon of the Shravana month as per the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, World Sanskrit Day 2020, or Sanskrit Diwas 2020 is being celebrated on August 3.