Vice President To Attend IIT Kharagpur Convocation On December 24

IIT Kharagpur Convocation: This year, the institute will bestow the Lifetime Achievement Award on Professor Brij K Dhindaw who had served at the Teaching and Research Faculty in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department (Material Science Centre) from 1966 to 2009.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 18, 2022 12:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will attend IIT Kharagpur convocation
Kolkata:

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend the 68th convocation of IIT Kharagpur as the guest of honour on December 24, a spokesperson of the institute said on Sunday. The chairperson of IIT Kharagpur's board of governors, Rajendra Prasad Singh, will also grace the occasion, the spokesperson stated.

"This year, IIT Kharagpur will bestow the Lifetime Achievement Award on Professor Brij K Dhindaw who had served at the Teaching and Research Faculty in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department (Material Science Centre) from 1966 – 2009," she said.

Professor Dhindaw was instrumental in introducing master’s programme in medical science and technology for students with MBBS qualification, and industry-sponsored post graduate diploma course in steel technology at IIT Kharagpur.

Honoured with the National Metallurgist Day Award by the Centre for his outstanding contribution in Metal Science, he has worked with CSIR, DRDO and Ministry of Education among other organisations on various notable projects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

