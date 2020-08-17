Image credit: ariia.gov.in Vice-President To Announce ARIIA 2020 Rankings Tomorrow

The Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will announce the result of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements, or ARIIA 2020, tomorrow, August 18, in presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” and state education minister Sanjay Shamro Dhotre. This year, ARIIA 2020 rankings will be announced virtually, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first time ARIIA 2020 will have special prize category for women only higher educational institutions,” an official statement said.

ARIIA is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India, to “systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty”.

“ARIIA 2020 will have six prize categories which also includes special category for women only higher educational institutions to encourage women and bringing gender parity in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship. The other five categories are Centrally Funded Institutions, State-funded universities, State-funded autonomous institutions, Private or Deemed Universities,and Private Institutions, an official statement said.

In ARIIA Rankings 2019, top 10 public-funded and top 5 private and self-financed institutes were recognized.

IIT Madras was the top institute in last year’s ranking. Vellore Institute of Technology, or VIT topped the rankings of private institutions.

Top institutions of the two categories were facilitated by the president of India on April 8, 2019, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.