Vice President Addresses Manipal Academy’s MV Kamath Endowment Lecture

Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has organised the MV Kamath Endowment Lecture today, December 18. The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu addressed the students and faculty of MIC and MAHE on the MV Kamath Endowment Lecture in its sixth edition today.

Late MV Kamath was a journalist and MIC honorary director. MAHE Pro-Chancellor HS Ballal and MIC Director Padma Rani were also present during the Endowment Lecture.

The Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, while delivering the Endowment Lecture opined that there is an urgent need for the revival of media to uphold the ethos of journalism and said that the major concern in the field of journalism is the missing values in the urge of gaining mileage.

Emphasizing on the freedom of the press, Vice President Naidu said that the freedom of the press is inevitable. However, freedom comes with responsibilities, which should be executed on priority, Mr Naidu added. The Vice President, in his MV Kamath Endowment Lecture also mentioned news and views should always remain apart.

“The responsibility of the media lies in bridging the gap between the government and people, with an analytical approach supported by evidence. Sadly, the current journalism is far beyond the ethical expectations and the line between the news and fake news is becoming thin and blurry. The advent of innovative technological revolution has made the rivalry intense thereby leading towards sensationalism and exaggeration,” the Vice President added.

A MAHE statement said: “The Vice President loaded heaps of praise on late M V Kamath, who remains the testimony for several remarkable milestones in the history of pre and post-independent India. He termed him as an iconic personality with true values, who created his own charisma.”