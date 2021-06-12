VITEEE Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link

VITEEE Result 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the VITEEE result 2021 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2021 on the official website– vit.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 8:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

VITEEE 2021: Slot Booking For Re-Exam Begins
VITEEE 2021: Institute Warns Students Against Malpractices
VITEEE 2021 Registration Ends Today
VITEEE Slot Booking Begins; How, Where To Apply
VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam
VITEEE 2021 To Be Held From May 28 In Online Mode
VITEEE Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link
VITEEE Result 2021 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the VITEEE result 2021 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2021 on the official website– vit.ac.in. Those who have appeared in the examination need to enter their application number and password at the official site to check the result of VITEEE 2021. VITEEE results have been prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in VIT entrance exam 2021.

Recommended: Download the Complete Guide about VITEEE Counseling. Click Here

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) had organized the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote-proctored mode. The institute held the VITEEE 2021 re-exam on June 10 for candidates who could not appear in the examination due to technical reasons.

How To Check VITEEE Result 2021:

Candidates who had appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

Step 1: Visit the official website - vit.ac.in or click on the direct link here

Step 2: Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 - Results’ listed under Bulletin Board

Step 3: Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 Results published. Click here’

Step 4 – Enter your application number, password, verification code and submit

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

“It is the common counselling for admission to BTech programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling based on their ranking,” the official statement on the website read.

Steps To Follow After You Login:

Step 1: Know your results-Rank (available inside the login).

Step 2: Read the instructions for counselling carefully before you proceed.

Step 3: Choose preferred campus, programme, category, specialisation/minor (if any) in the order of preference.

Step 4: Edit or re-order your choices before the deadline.

Step 5: View your registered choices of campus, programme, category, specialisation, minor (if any).

Step 6: Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

Candidates must provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment.

Click here for more Education News
VITEEE Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Asks Students To Vacate Library 'Unrightfully Occupied' By Them
JNU Asks Students To Vacate Library 'Unrightfully Occupied' By Them
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone FMG Test Due To COVID-19
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone FMG Test Due To COVID-19
Delhi Skill University To Enrol 6,000 Students In Round 1 Admissions
Delhi Skill University To Enrol 6,000 Students In Round 1 Admissions
CBSE Class 12 Result: Give Weightage To Classes 10, 11 Scores, Says Manish Sisodia
CBSE Class 12 Result: Give Weightage To Classes 10, 11 Scores, Says Manish Sisodia
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Government Permits ‘All Pass’, Criteria Soon
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Government Permits ‘All Pass’, Criteria Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................