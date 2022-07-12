Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

  • Home
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the VITEEE 2022 tomorrow, July 13.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 5:45 pm IST
VITEEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 tomorrow, July 13. The VITEEE round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official websites-- viteee.vit.ac.in and vit.ac.in. The choice filling facility for VITEEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment was opened on July 10. The last date for choice filling for round 1 of VITEEE was July 11, 2022.

The candidates who have completed the VITEEE counselling 2022 registration will only be eligible for seat allotment. The VITEEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced for candidates who have secured a rank between 1 to 20,000.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 counselling will be held in five rounds. The seat allotment for VITEEE 2022 exam will be done on the basis of merit list, choice locking and availability of seats.

VITEEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- viteee.vit.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "VITEEE 2022 seat allotment result" link.
  • Enter the VITEEE login credentials.
  • The VITEEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
