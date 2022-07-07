Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Result Tomorrow; Check Details

Image credit: Shutterstock VITEEE 2022 result tomorrow

VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 result will be declared tomorrow, July 8. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the VITEEE result on the official website--viteee.vit.ac.in. To access the result of VITEEE 2022, candidates need to enter their application number and password.

The VIT engineering entrance exam result 2022 will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates. The aspirants who will qualify on the basis of the entrance exam result will be eligible to participate in the VITEEE 2022 counselling.

VITEEE Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “VITEEE Result 2022” link.

Enter login credentials-- application number and password.

Click on the “submit” button.

The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.