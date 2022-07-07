  • Home
  • Education
  • Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Result Tomorrow; Check Details

Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Result Tomorrow; Check Details

VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the VITEEE result on the official website-- viteee.vit.ac.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 2:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

VITEEE 2022: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released; Direct Link, Steps To Access
Last Date To Apply For VITEEE 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses; Here's Direct Link
VITEEE 2022 Application Form Out; Direct Link, How To Register
Vellore Institute Of Technology To Announce VITEEE 2022 Result Tomorrow; Check Details
VITEEE 2022 result tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 result will be declared tomorrow, July 8. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the VITEEE result on the official website--viteee.vit.ac.in. To access the result of VITEEE 2022, candidates need to enter their application number and password.

Latest: Know all about VIT Counselling, Cutoff, Fees and Placement. Click Here
Don't Miss: Previous Year Cut offs, Closing Rank for Colleges accepting VITEEE Check Here

Browse: Top College Accepting VITEEE score along with placement, admission process, Here

B.Tech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 1 Out; Direct Link Here

The VIT engineering entrance exam result 2022 will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates. The aspirants who will qualify on the basis of the entrance exam result will be eligible to participate in the VITEEE 2022 counselling.

VITEEE Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “VITEEE Result 2022” link.
  • Enter login credentials-- application number and password.
  • Click on the “submit” button.
  • The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | NIMCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Click here for more Education News
VIT Engineering Entrance Examination VITEEE Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Over 10 Lakh Children Out Of Schools, Anganwadis In Karnataka, High Court Told
Over 10 Lakh Children Out Of Schools, Anganwadis In Karnataka, High Court Told
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Date, Time Announced; Know When
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Date, Time Announced; Know When
.......................... Advertisement ..........................