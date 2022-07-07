  • Home
Vellore Institute Of Technology Declares VITEEE Result 2022

VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has sent the VITEEE 2022 result along with the counselling schedule on the registered email ID of the candidates.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 10:25 pm IST

VITEEE 2022 result declared

VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 result has been declared today, July 7. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has sent the VITEEE 2022 result along with the counselling schedule on the registered email ID of the candidates. The institute will also release the result of VIT Engineering Entrance Exam on the official website- viteee.vit.ac.in. Direct link to check the Result

To check the result of VITEEE 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and password.

How To Check VITEEE Result 2022:

  • Visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “VITEEE Result 2022” link.
  • Enter login credentials-- application number and password.
  • Click on the “submit” button.
  • The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

