  • Home
  • Education
  • Vedas To Metaverse: Education Ministry Tableau Showcases Key Aspects Of New Educational Policy

Vedas To Metaverse: Education Ministry Tableau Showcases Key Aspects Of New Educational Policy

Republic Day 2022: The tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme "Vedas to Metaverse" during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 26, 2022 12:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students
Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
Fit India Quiz Result Declared; Uttar Pradesh Students Top Preliminary Round
29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List
CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students
Vedas To Metaverse: Education Ministry Tableau Showcases Key Aspects Of New Educational Policy
Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of NEP
Image credit: DD National
New Delhi:

The tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme "Vedas to Metaverse" during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

The front portion of the tableau depicted the rich tradition and glorious past of the country in the area of education since ancient times starting from the Vedas followed by the Gurukul education system, then the universities like Nalanda where thousands of students used to come from all over the world.

The first part of the rear portion shows a glowing brain like "bulb" symbolising innovation and creativity aspects. Procession of students of different age groups depicted skill development, joyful learning, emphasising latest technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Image of educationists and scientists from ancient times to modern age could be seen on both sides of the tableau.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
India Republic Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Main Exam Admit Card
Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Main Exam Admit Card
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Deferment Of NEET PG 2022 Scheduled On March 12
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Deferment Of NEET PG 2022 Scheduled On March 12
Supreme Court Quashes High Court Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3% Sports Quota In Medical, Dental Colleges
Supreme Court Quashes High Court Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3% Sports Quota In Medical, Dental Colleges
CBSE Term 1 Result 12th Class: Highlights Of Class 12 Result From Last Year
CBSE Term 1 Result 12th Class: Highlights Of Class 12 Result From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................