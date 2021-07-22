  • Home
Vice Chancellor Appointments For 12 Central Universities Finalised By President: Education Minister

The President of India, Visitor to central universities, has finalised the appointments of Vice Chancellors in 12 universities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 11:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

Appointment of Vice Chancellors finalised
New Delhi:

"A total of 22 posts of vice chancellors (VCs) in central universities, under this ministry, are vacant, out of which appointments to 12 posts have already been finalised by the Visitor. The incidence and filling up of vacancies of VCs in universities is a continuous process," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said in a written reply, in the Upper House.

He, however, did not name the universities for which the Vice Chancellor appointments have been finalised. "The process of appointment of vice chancellors in central universities is a time-consuming exercise which involves getting the Executive Council and court's nomination of the central university concerned, constitution of search-cum-selection committee, advertisement of posts, scrutiny of applications, interaction with shortlisted candidates, getting vigilance clearances, approval of the competent authority, among others, hence, no time-frame can be indicated," Mr Pradhan underlined.

The central universities currently without any regular Vice Chancellors include leading educational institutions like the Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University. These also include the North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong), Manipur University, Assam University (Silchar), Guru Ghasidas University (Chhattisgarh), Sagar University (Madhya Pradesh), two Sanskrit universities in Delhi, two central universities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, and one university each in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

