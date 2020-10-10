Vavillapalli Sainath Tops AP EAMCET Result 2020

AP EAMCET Result 2020: In the AP EAMCET results announced today, Vavillapalli Sainath has topped in the Engineering Stream.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:27 am IST

Vavillapalli Sainath Tops AP EAMCET Result 2020

AP EAMCET Results 2020: The AP EAMCET result has been announced for Engineering and Agriculture aspirants today, October 10. Vavillapalli Sainath has topped in the Engineering Stream results. According to official information, 1,56,953 (around 85% of the registered candidates) have appeared in AP EAMCET this year out of whom 1,33,066 (84.78%) have qualified. The EAMCET toppers have many familiar names. The seventh rank holder in AP EAMCET, Sai Teja Varanasi, secured the first rank in TS EAMCET results. Gangula Bhuvan Reddy, the third rank holder in the Engineering exam, was the national topper in JEE Advanced 2020 under GEN-EWS category.

The fifth and seventh rank holders, Kausal Reddy and Landa Jitendra, are also JEE Main 2020 Toppers.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: Engineering Toppers

  1. Vavillapalli Sainath

  2. Kumar Satyam

  3. Gangula Bhvan Reddy

  4. Mlihit Reddy

  5. Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy

  6. Kusumu Pusi Sri Raja Datta

  7. Sai Teja Varanasi

  8. Hardik Rajpal

  9. Kottha Kota Krishna Sai

  10. Landa Jitendra

AP EAMCET Result 2020: Agriculture Toppers

  1. Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu

  2. Lakshmi

  3. Manoj Kumar

  4. Darshi Vishnu Sai

  5. Avula Subhang

  6. Sigigiri Havish Reddy

  7. Erragudi Likhita

  8. Jada Vankata Vinay

  9. Sobhanuru Nitin

  10. Revanth Murikipudi

In the Agriculture results, out of the 75,858 students who took the exam, 69,619 (91.77%) have qualified.

