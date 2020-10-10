Vavillapalli Sainath Tops AP EAMCET Result 2020
AP EAMCET Result 2020: In the AP EAMCET results announced today, Vavillapalli Sainath has topped in the Engineering Stream.
AP EAMCET Results 2020: The AP EAMCET result has been announced for Engineering and Agriculture aspirants today, October 10. Vavillapalli Sainath has topped in the Engineering Stream results. According to official information, 1,56,953 (around 85% of the registered candidates) have appeared in AP EAMCET this year out of whom 1,33,066 (84.78%) have qualified. The EAMCET toppers have many familiar names. The seventh rank holder in AP EAMCET, Sai Teja Varanasi, secured the first rank in TS EAMCET results. Gangula Bhuvan Reddy, the third rank holder in the Engineering exam, was the national topper in JEE Advanced 2020 under GEN-EWS category.
The fifth and seventh rank holders, Kausal Reddy and Landa Jitendra, are also JEE Main 2020 Toppers.
Follow AP EAMCET Result Live Updates Here
AP EAMCET Result 2020: Engineering Toppers
Vavillapalli Sainath
Kumar Satyam
Gangula Bhvan Reddy
Mlihit Reddy
Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy
Kusumu Pusi Sri Raja Datta
Sai Teja Varanasi
Hardik Rajpal
Kottha Kota Krishna Sai
Landa Jitendra
AP EAMCET Result 2020: Agriculture Toppers
Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu
Lakshmi
Manoj Kumar
Darshi Vishnu Sai
Avula Subhang
Sigigiri Havish Reddy
Erragudi Likhita
Jada Vankata Vinay
Sobhanuru Nitin
Revanth Murikipudi
In the Agriculture results, out of the 75,858 students who took the exam, 69,619 (91.77%) have qualified.