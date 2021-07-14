  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry Central University Introduces PG Course In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Pondicherry Central University Introduces PG Course In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Tribal students in remote villages of the islands would be benefited by the new courses introduced from the 2021-2022 academic year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 7:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
Pondicherry University Releases Prospectus Of Academic Year 2021-22
QS World University Rankings: Pondicherry University Appears In Top 1,000
COVID Care Centre To Be Set Up In Pondicherry University
Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27
Pondicherry University Postpones All Exams Scheduled From April 19
Pondicherry Central University Introduces PG Course In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Pondicherry University introduces new courses
Puduchery:

Pondicherry Central University has introduced an MBA course in management and a PG diploma course in bio-diversity on Animal Taxonomy on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tribal students in remote villages of the islands would be benefited by the new courses introduced from the 2021-2022 academic year.

A press release from the assistant registrar of the University K Ramesh said on Wednesday that the university introduced also an MBA course in management in its study centre in Karaikal. He said the Vice Chancellor of the university Gurmeet Singh released the prospectus for the courses recently.

The university, established under an Act in 1984, has jurisdiction over the Union Territory of Puducherry and over Andaman and Nicobar islands.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University, Puducherry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Preparations For SSLC Exam Complete: Karnataka Minister
Preparations For SSLC Exam Complete: Karnataka Minister
MP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Result Announced, Download Link Now Available
Live | MP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Result Announced, Download Link Now Available
West Bengal Has More Girl Students Than Boys In Schools: Survey
West Bengal Has More Girl Students Than Boys In Schools: Survey
Majority Of Representations To Panel Said
Majority Of Representations To Panel Said "They Don't Want NEET": Justice Rajan
Delhi High Court Directs CBSE To Decide Within 8 Weeks If It Will Refund Exam Fees For Classes 10, 12
Delhi High Court Directs CBSE To Decide Within 8 Weeks If It Will Refund Exam Fees For Classes 10, 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................