Valour Of Our Soldiers To Be Included In School Curriculum, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Mr Pradhan said that the Super 25 and the Veergatha project have brought out young India’s patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 6:51 pm IST
New Delhi:

Speaking on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that there can be no greater way to celebrate the event than by honouring the "India's veers". He expressed gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for launching the Veergatha project. He stated that it is essential for building strong patriotic zeal and a sense of gratitude for our bravehearts.

Mr Pradhan said that the Super 25 and the Veergatha project have brought out young India’s patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways. He assured that the Education Ministry will soon develop an institutional mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.

He further stated that to strengthen the sense of 'responsibility towards the nation' from an early age, the Education Ministry in consultation with Defence Ministry will also work to include the valour of our soldiers and India’s veergatha in the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks. He also suggested renaming this contest as the Sena Super 25 in the honor of our soldiers.

Mr Pradhan informed that this time the Super 25 was conducted among 8 lakh students across 5,000 schools and that the effort will be expanded to include all schools in India and over one crore students in the future.

