Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Delhi Schools With Operational Health Clinics

The Delhi government has directed its officials to open temporary vaccination centres for children in the age group 15-18 years in its 20 schools where health clinics are operational. The vaccination drive for children in the age group began on January 3.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 8:26 am IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government has asked its officials to open temporary vaccination centres for children in schools (representational)
New Delhi:

"All DDEs (Distts.) and DDEs (Zones) are hereby directed to open temporary vaccination centres for students in age group of 15-18 years in the 20 schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational," Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

"The officers are to coordinate with the District Magistrates in order to set up the Vaccination Centres. Separate sufficient space shall be provided by school principals for the vaccination centres," it added.

Earlier in the day, the DoE directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17.

"All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule," the DoE said in an official order.

“The officer will also randomly call the students and parents to find out whether they were informed about vaccination and whether they have been vaccinated or not. The heads of schools will also have to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure more than 80 pc children in each school turn up for vaccination,” it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

