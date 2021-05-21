DU's Shivaji College Facing Shortage Of Vaccination Doses

Shivaji College has complained of a shortage of doses

Delhi University's Shivaji College which started inoculating DU staffers and their families in the 18-44 age group at a centre on the campus two days back has complained of a shortage of doses.

Recommended: Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage CLICK HERE

"We were administering Covishield at the centre. The government has restricted the number of doses being provided to us to 100," college principal Shiv Kumar Sahdev said.

He said the vaccination centre for the 45-plus group was started one-and-a-half-month back and has been administering Covaxin.

"From Monday, the supply has gone down and we have been only receiving 20 doses. Ours was the first walk-in vaccination centre. The 45-plus vaccination centre was open for everyone," Mr Sahdev said.

He said while they can vaccinate up to 150 people in a day, they have had to turn them back owing to the shortage of vaccines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)