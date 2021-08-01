  • Home
  Vaccinated Students Attend Offline Classes At Bangalore Colleges

Education | ANI | Updated: Aug 1, 2021 8:16 am IST | Source: ANI

Most colleges in Bangalore have started offline classes for vaccinated students (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

Partially or fully vaccinated students have started attending offline classes at higher education institutions in Bangalore which were allowed by the state government from July 26.

Most colleges in the city have started offline classes. Students who have received their first shot of Covid vaccination have been allowed to attend offline classes as per the government guidelines.

"We have taken the most precautions in our institution, sanitisation is done everyday. Most of the faculty has been vaccinated and we are allowing students vaccinated with atleast one dose", said Prof MV Sathyanarayana, Director of PES institution while talking to ANI.

Dr Sudarshan, the HOD of PES Institution said that almost all faculty members were fully vaccinated and kept themselves sanitised. They are advised to maintain social distancing.

"Offline classes will benefit students. In the beginning, parents were little scared to send us to college. But colleges take precautions while conducting classes," said Anushree Vasudev, a final year BCom student.

Akshay, another student from BCom final year said that it felt good to attend offline classes after a gap of 2 years.

Earlier on July 19, Karnataka government had announced various relaxations to the curbs placed to tackle the second wave of the pandemic. This included re-opening of colleges from July 26 for students, teaching/non-teaching staff vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

