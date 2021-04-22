Vaccinate Everyone Above 18 From May 1: Karnataka Minister To Higher Educational Institutions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN has discussed the measures on how COVID-19 management system needs to be implemented

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN has discussed the measures on how COVID-19 management system needs to be implemented in all the 33 universities. The meeting was organised by Governor Vajubhai Wala with the Vice Chancellors of the universities. During the meeting Dr Ashwathnarayan has the state-run universities and higher education institutions to take all necessary measures to vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

Announcing this, the Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the higher education portfolio also has asked the students to raise awareness on Vaccination Drive through social media. Hae said: “The students must raise awareness on #VaccinationDrive through social media. There are more than 6 lakh students in the entire state and it would be a big milestone if the parents also get vaccinated along with the students.”

Discussed on the measures to be adopted on how the #COVID19 management system needs to be implemented in all 33 universities in the state in a conference held by Hon'ble Governor Shri Vajubhai Wala with the Vice Chancellors of the Universities.



Aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka Government earlier this week had issued a new set of guidelines as per which schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and be encouraged. The guidelines were issued following a virtual all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa this evening to discuss the prevailing COVID situation in the state amid a spike in cases.