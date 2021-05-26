  • Home
  • Education
  • Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister

Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister

PSEB Board Exam 2021: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of class 12 students before taking a decision on holding board exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 26, 2021 9:50 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
In PSEB 12th Result 2020, Government Schools Record The Highest Pass Percentage
Punjab Board Announces Class 12 Results, 90.98% Students Pass
Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared: Live Updates
Punjab Board Releases Class 12th Result, 90.98% Pass
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Today, Know How To Check
Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister
Vijay Inder Singla asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of Class 12 students before board exams
Chandigarh:

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of Class 12 students before taking a decision on holding board exams 2021. Delhi has made a similar suggestion to the Centre asking it to vaccinate children before they appear for the examinations.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

“The union government should provide COVID vaccines to all states before taking a decision on examinations of Class 12 students,” said Mr Singla in his feedback to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', two days after a meeting was held to discuss the issue of pending class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards

According to Mr Singla, there is a dire need to inoculate students and teachers against COVID-19 before conducting the exams as their health, safety and security are of utmost importance.

The minister said exams of only selected and essential subjects may be held in each discipline and question papers can be of lesser duration, an official release here.

‘Consider Open Book, Take-Home Exams For Class 12 Students’: Student Body

He said due consideration may also be given to pre-board examinations and internal assessment. There is every possibility that the students would be late in getting admission in higher educational institutions, he said.

The central government should issue directions to all universities and colleges to cope with the time loss of students, he said, adding higher education institutions should be asked to reduce the syllabus of the course which would decrease the pressure on students.

“Students taking admissions in higher education institutions after undergoing class 12 examinations would not be required to undergo all the semesters in the next course. For example, 8 semesters course may be reduced to 7 semesters which would help in reducing mental pressure on students and will also motivate them to perform with more confidence,” Mr Singla said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam From July 1
Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam From July 1
Tamil Nadu School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Girl Students
Tamil Nadu School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Girl Students
Class 12 Students Write To Chief Justice Of India To Cancel Offline Board Exams
Class 12 Students Write To Chief Justice Of India To Cancel Offline Board Exams
Vaccine Can Ensure Students' Safe Return To Campuses: IITs, Higher Education Institutes
Vaccine Can Ensure Students' Safe Return To Campuses: IITs, Higher Education Institutes
Hindu College Professor Dies Due To COVID
Hindu College Professor Dies Due To COVID
.......................... Advertisement ..........................