Vaccinate All College Students By July 7: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister To VCs

Setting a deadline of July 7 to vaccinate all students above 18 years to facilitate reopening of colleges and resume physical classes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 4:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan
Bengaluru:

Setting a deadline of July 7 to vaccinate all students above 18 years to facilitate reopening of colleges and resume physical classes, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan asked the vice chancellors of universities to speed up vaccination.

"Students have to be vaccinated by July 7 as per the schedule of the vaccine drive and the VCs should try to ensure vaccination of all students by the said date and if required this could be extended by two to three days," Mr Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, told the vice chancellors during a virtual meet.

He told them that the students are being vaccinated as a priority group to facilitate the opening of physical classes of higher education classes. Narayan said the date of opening of offline classes depends on the success of this vaccination drive and the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard.

The DCM also instructed the VCs to work towards the implementation of national educational policy. Colleges have been shut since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the state in March.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

