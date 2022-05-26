Image credit: shutterstock.com UK Board 10th, 12th results will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE will announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 in June. UBSE official told Careers360 that the result of Class 10, 12 exams will be announced by June 10. "The evaluation process of both the 10th, 12th exams are still on, and the board will announce both the results of the 10th, 12th exams either in the first or second week of June," the official said. The students who have appeared in the Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th exams can check the result on the official websites- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Over 2 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 held from March 28 to April 19, 2022. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students appeared for the high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams.

The students can access the Class 10, 12 results from the official websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. To get results, they need to use their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Class 10, 12 mark sheets will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.