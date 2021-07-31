Uttarakhand (UBSE) Class 10, 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 result 2021 today

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education or UBSE will be announcing the results of Class 10, 12th today at 11 am as confirmed by the board. To check the results, students can visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in. State Education Minister Arvind Pandey will be announcing the results.

Due to pandemic, the board examinations were canceled due to which UBSE is evaluating the students through a different method.

For Class 10, the students have been evaluated for a total of 500 marks. The formula is 75:25. 75% weightage has been given to student's performance in Class 9 and 25 per cent weightage has been given to student's performance in half yearly and internal examination of Class 10.

For Class 12, Students will also be evaluated out of 500 marks in total. As per the criteria set by the board for Class 12th, a formula of 50:40:10 has been implemented for preparing the result. 50% weightage has been given to their performance in Class 10, 40% weightage to Class 11, and 10% weightage to Class 12 internal assessments.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2021: How to check result

Visit the official UBSE website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the result link for Class 10, 12 exams 2021

Candidates are now required to enter their log-in credentials, registration number, and roll number

Candidates will be redirected to a new page containing Class 10, 12 exam results

Candidates can check and download their results for future references

In case of a website crash or any other internet issue, students can check their results through SMS. For this, Class 10 students can type UK10 their respective 'Roll Number' and send it to 56263. Similarly, Class 12 students who are waiting for their results, can type UK 12 their respective 'Roll Number' and send it to 56263.