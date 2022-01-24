Uttarakhand: Schools To Remain Closed For All Classes Till January 31

  • Home
The Uttarakhand government has extended the closure of schools in the state till January 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

The state government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 22.
Schools across Uttarakhand will remain closed till January 31. The state government has announced to shut down all education institutions till Class 12 and Anganwadi Centres in view of the rising COVID-19 cases

“In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard remain closed, online classes to continue,” ANI tweeted.

The state government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 22. However, at the review meeting held on Saturday, January 22, the cabinet decided to extend the closure further till January 31.

As per the new guidelines, the night curfew in Uttarakhand from 10 pm to 6 am and other restrictions such as market timings, ban on public gatherings will continue to be in force.

All gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public gathering areas will incorporate only 50 per cent crowd following all COVID-19 precautions, it added. Meanwhile, no political rallies and gatherings are allowed in the state till January 31.

