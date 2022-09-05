  • Home
Uttarakhand: Schools Closed Today In These Districts Due To Heavy Rains

The decision has been made as the state of Mussoorie, Dehradun, Sahastradhara is under heavy rainfall since September 2.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 12:55 pm IST
Uttarakhand: Schools Closed Today In These Districts Due To Heavy Rains
Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area schools to remain closed due to heavy rainfall.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati on Sunday announced to keep schools in a few districts of Uttarakhand to remain closed for today September 5. The decision has been made as the state of Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area is under heavy rainfall since September 2. Along with Uttarakhand, states like Tamil Nadu had also announced a few days ago to close schools due to the continuous rainfall.

Asian News International (ANI) tweeted: "Uttarakhand | In view of the safety of students amid heavy rains, all educational institutions in the Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area, Maldevta area will be closed tomorrow, Sept 5: Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati".

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dehradun stated a 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' weather warning for September 5 in Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar areas. The IMD also released a five-day weather forecast on Saturday, September 3, informing of rainfall, lightning, and hailstorm in the state. As per the weather forecast, heavy rain would occur in Uttarakhand's mountainous areas.

The weather office issued a statement on Friday predicting that the state of Uttarakhand would have heavy rain and hailstorms from September 2 to September 5, 2022, in some areas. In order to ensure the students' safety, administrators have decided to keep the schools closed.

