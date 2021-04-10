Uttarakhand: Schools in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar will remain shut till April 30

In view of the ongoing Kumbh Mela and COVID surge, the Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to shut schools for the students of Classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar districts till April 30. All the educational institutions in these three districts will remain closed from April 9 to 30, 2021.

The state has also decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits between 10 pm to 5 am. "Night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," says Dehradun DM Dr Ashish Srivastava.

Earlier, as per the order issued by the District Magistrate of Haridwar C Ravishankar on Thursday, schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar were to remain closed till April 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela. The closure of schools has now been extended till April 30.

The Kumbh Mela began in April. This year, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month in view of COVID-19 pandemic.