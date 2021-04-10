  • Home
  Schools In Uttarakhand Shut In 3 Districts Amid Rising COVID Cases

Uttarakhand cabinet has decided to shut schools for the students of Classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar districts till April 30.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 9:24 am IST

Schools In Uttarakhand Shut In 3 Districts Amid Rising COVID Cases
Uttarakhand: Schools in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar will remain shut till April 30
New Delhi:

In view of the ongoing Kumbh Mela and COVID surge, the Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to shut schools for the students of Classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar districts till April 30. All the educational institutions in these three districts will remain closed from April 9 to 30, 2021.

The state has also decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits between 10 pm to 5 am. "Night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," says Dehradun DM Dr Ashish Srivastava.

Earlier, as per the order issued by the District Magistrate of Haridwar C Ravishankar on Thursday, schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar were to remain closed till April 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela. The closure of schools has now been extended till April 30.

The Kumbh Mela began in April. This year, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
‘CBSE Irresponsible To Force Students To Take Offline Exams’: Priyanka Gandhi
Bihar Extends Closure Of Schools, Colleges Till April 18 Amid COVID Spike
COVID-19: Haryana Schools For Classes 1 To 8 Closed Till April 30
MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Admit Cards Released
