Uttarakhand: Schools Can Collect Fees From Class 10, 12 Students

The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday said the government, government-aided and private schools can collect fees from students of class 10 and 12 from November 2, 2020, onwards.

Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said "Schools for 10 and 12 were opened in the state from November 2. So the schools can take full fees only after this, only tuition fees will be taken before that period."

Sundaram said that fees can only be charged from students of Classes 10 and 12. The government has also asked private schools that if a parent''s financial situation is not good, then resolve that matter cooperatively.

"Strict action will be taken if fees are taken from other class students other than 10th and 12th," he said.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12.