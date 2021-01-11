Uttarakhand To Open 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas

Uttarakhand government on Friday issued a mandate to open 190 schools (two in each block) in the state under Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya.

As per the mandate, these 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board and will open from the next academic session.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the schools, in future, will give new dimensions to education, academic works and educational facilities in Uttarakhand.

"It will also help in preventing migration amidst situations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and help in generating new employment opportunities," the Chief Minister added.