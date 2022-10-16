Uttarakhand: New National Education Policy Launched In Higher Education

  • Home
Apart from education, attention has been given to the new policy to skill development and personality development of the children, and inculcating in them moral values, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said while launching NEP 2020 in higher education in Uttarakhand today.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 16, 2022 7:07 pm IST

NEP 2020 in higher education launched in Uttarakhand today
Dehradun:

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched the National Education Policy - 2020 in higher education in Uttarakhand for the academic session 2022-23. Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to launch the new education policy in primary education with Bal Vatikas.

"Uttarakhand is the land of scholars. Many new ideas will come from the state for the better implementation of the new education policy," Mr Pradhan said at the launch. Efforts will have to be made to ensure that 100 per cent of children join Bal Vatikas, he said.

The new education policy has been prepared keeping in mind all aspects of human life, Mr Pradhan said. Apart from education, attention has been given to the new policy to skill development and personality development of the children, and inculcating in them moral values, he said.

Education is directly related to self-reliance, he said. Under the new education policy formal education of children in Bal Vatikas will start at the age of three and by the time they enter Class 1 they will be six years old.

"We need to start with a target of giving quality education to 40 lakh children in Uttarakhand from infancy to the age of 21-22 years under the new policy," the Union Minister said.

Mr Dhami said “effective steps” have been taken in a phased manner by the state higher education department for the implementation of the new education policy. "The new national education policy prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of a new, strong and self-reliant India," Mr Dhami said.

National Education Policy (NEP)
