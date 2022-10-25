Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 result will be declared tomorrow.

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will release the Uttarkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling result tomorrow, October 26, 2022. Candidates who have completed the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 counselling registration, choice filling and choice locking can check and download the counselling result through the official website of HNBUMU- hnbumu.co.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



In order to download the result candidates are required to open the Uttarakhand NEET UG 2022 counselling result link from the home page on the official website and enter the necessary credentials as mentioned. The result will get displayed on the screen. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the result page for further admission processing. The last date for candidates to join the allotted college is November 2, 2022.

The Uttrakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 is held for admission to 1,150 seats of MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes and 36 MDS programme seats in the institutions of Uttarakhand.