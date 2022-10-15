Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling result will be announced on October 26

Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will commence the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration from October 15 (9 pm). The interested, eligible candidates can register at hnbumu.ac.in till October 17 (4 PM). Candidates can pay registration fee of Rs 5,000 for NEET PG 2022 counselling. READ MORE | NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At Mcc.nic.in

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



The Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 counselling will include online registration, fee payments, certificate verification, slot booking, choice filling, choice locking and seat allotment result. The Uttarakhand NEET PG provisional and final merit list will be released on October 18, the choice filling and seat locking process will be held from October 19 to 21. ALSO READ | Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: KEA Announces Mock Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in

Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website- hnbumuexams.com Click on NEET PG 2022 counselling registration link Use log-in credentials- user id and password Upload documents, pay the registration fee Click on submit Download, take a print out for further reference.

The Uttarakhand NEET PG round 1 counselling result will be announced on October 26, the last date to join the allotted college is November 2. Through NEET PG counselling 2022, the candidates can take admission to 1150 seats of MD/MS/PG Diploma and 36 MDS seats.

The candidates can contact the below mentioned numbers- 06396666140/ 08006516772 or can mail at ukneetcounselling@gmail.com if they face any difficulty in the registration process.