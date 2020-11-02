Uttarakhand Government Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 After Seven Months Break

  • Home
Uttarakhand government schools have reopened today for Class 10 to Class 12 after a gap of seven months. The schools were closed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 4:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand government schools have reopened today for Class 10 to Class 12 after a gap of seven months. The schools were closed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the view of COVID-19 outbreak. State Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, decided to reopen the schools with strict protocols, government's spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said.

On the first day of school, a student said, "We're happy to be back at school but we're also afraid of the virus. We are trying our best to take all precautionary measures including the use of sanitizers and masks.”

The schools have been reopened only for Classes 10-12. The schools have been given strict instructions to ensure compliance of the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Centre, including the wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitising, Mr Kaushik informed.

The decision on when to resume the rest of classes will be taken after assessing the situation, he said. The online classes will continue as per schedule, he said.

In Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre had asked states to decide on reopening schools after assessing the COVID-19 situation within their territories.

(With PTI inputs)

