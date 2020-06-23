Uttarakhand Government Orders Private Schools To Not Hike Fees

Government Orders Private Schools In Uttarakhand Not To Hike Fees

Private schools across Uttarakhand have been told not to hike their fee during the current academic session. A government, order dated June 22, said private schools can neither hike their fee during the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus lockdown nor take any fee other than tuition charges, reported the Press Trust of India, or PTI.

Even tuition fee can be charged only by schools which have been conducting online classes during the lockdown, the order issued by Secretary (Secondary Education) R Meenakshi Sundaram said. The order further added that students cannot be struck off the rolls in case of any delay in payment of tuition fee. The directions, as per PTI, were issued in compliance with an Uttarakhand High Court order.

Earlier, several government of states including the Karnataka Government had directed private unaided schools in the state not to increase the tuition fees during 2020-21 academic year. Noting that this was being done considering financial constraints faced by people due to COVID-19 pandemic, a circular said in case school managements collect tuition fees higher than the academic year 2019-20, action will be taken under the provisions of Karnataka Education Act.