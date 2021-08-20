Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities To Reopen From September 1; Details Here

Uttarakhand colleges and universities to resume for offline classes from September 1

The Uttarakhand Government has allowed the colleges and universities in the state to reopen for offline classes from September 1. The state government has already allowed the schools to resume physical classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8 from Monday, August 16.

However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions in Uttarakhand, the government has released several safety measures related to Covid which are to be strictly followed. The visits of the students and the teachers in the colleges and universities will be arranged in a staggered manner and maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms has been made mandatory. Use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette is made compulsory.

Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities Reopening Guidelines