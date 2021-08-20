Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities To Reopen From September 1; Details Here
The Uttarakhand Government has allowed the colleges and universities in the state to reopen for offline classes from September 1. The state government has already allowed the schools to resume physical classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8 from Monday, August 16.
However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions in Uttarakhand, the government has released several safety measures related to Covid which are to be strictly followed. The visits of the students and the teachers in the colleges and universities will be arranged in a staggered manner and maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms has been made mandatory. Use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette is made compulsory.
Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities Reopening Guidelines
The colleges and universities have to ensure that the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions are vaccinated against Covid
The building premises will have to be sanitised everyday before resuming classes
Masks should be worn at all times
The entrance of the colleges and universities must have sanitisers, thermal scanners and provision of hand washing facilities
Any student or teaching or non-teaching found with symptoms of cold, fever or cough will be sent back home
Students will be allowed to seat at a distance of six-feet
Students will be made aware of the prevention and cure of Covid
Students will be allowed to avail the facility of transport facilities as earlier. However, it must be made sure that students follow all Covid-related guidelines while travelling