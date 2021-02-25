  • Home
Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities To Reopen From March 1

The colleges and universities in Uttarakhand are opening for the first time after the imposition of lockdown nearly a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The classes are currently being held online.

Education | ANI | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 9:41 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday has ordered to reopen all the state universities and colleges from March 1.

The colleges and universities are opening for the first time after the imposition of lockdown nearly a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The classes are currently being held online.

Anand Vardhan, the state Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, issued an order to all the district magistrates and vice-chancellors of the universities and colleges across the state regarding the matter.

Earlier, the schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 reopened on February 8. Schools in the state had been reopened earlier in November last year only for classes 10 and 12 following a gap of over seven months.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 491 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand and 94,850 patients have been cured of the disease.

"A total of 1,690 people have succumbed to the virus till now in the state," the ministry informed.

