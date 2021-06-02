Uttarakhand Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled

Uttarakhand board cancels Class 12 exams

Uttarakhand has cancelled the UBSE Class 12 board examinations due to rising Covid cases in the state. Uttarakhand Minister for School and Sanskrit Education Arvind Pandey said that the government has decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams.

The Uttarakhand School Education Board had earlier deferred the Class 12 board exms scheduled from May 4 to May 22. The UK Board exams were to take place in two shifts. The decision to cancel Class 12th Uttarakhand board exams comes after CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board exams.