Uttarakhand Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled; Class 12 Board Exams Postponed

Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 papers postponed

Uttarakhand has cancelled the Class 10 board examinations and has postponed Class 12 board examinations due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Uttarakhand Minister for School and Sanskrit Education Arvind Pandey said that the government has decided to cancel the Class 10 or Matric board exams. Those students who would want to appear for the Class 10 exams later can appear for the same along with Class 12 board exams.

"Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state and after consulting the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand government has decided to postpone Class 12 board exams. Their deferred dates will be communicated later. Further Class 10 board exams are cancelled. Once the new dates for Class 12 exams are announced, Class 10 students who wish to appear for the board exams will be allowed to do the same. The new dates for Class 10 exams will be announced later", Mr Arvind Pandey said.

The Uttarakhand School Education Board has scheduled the Class 10 and Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from May 4 to May 22. The UK Board exams were to take place in two shifts. The practical board exams already started on April 23 and were scheduled to end on April 25. While the results for both Classes 10 and 12 were to be announced on July 15.

This comes after CBSE had cancelled Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 board exams.

The COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand surged as highest single-day cases were recorded on April 17 with 2,757 people testing positive, as reported by PTI which prompted the government to extend its night curfew.

Last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand had to postpone few board exams as the virus cases rose in the state. The 2020 Class 10 board exams were to be held between March 3 and March 25 and Class 12 board exams between March 2 and March 25. The exams were rescheduled between June 20 and June 23.