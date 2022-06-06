  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Class 10, 12 Result: Once released, Uttarakhand Board Class 12 result 2022 for science, commerce and arts stream will be released online on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 4:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
Uttarakhand Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12th Result Declared; No Merit List This Year
Covid-19: Uttarakhand Cancels Class 12 Board Exams
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Class 10,1 2 results

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare the UK Board 12th result 2022 today, June 6 at 4 pm. Once released, Uttarakhand Board Class 12 result 2022 for science, commerce and arts stream will be released online on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. LIVE UPDATES

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Recommended: Popular Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Browse: Best Colleges in Uttarakhand after 12th, Access Now!

A total of 2,42,955 candidates appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. While 1,29,785 students appeared for the high school (Class 10) and around one lakh took the intermediate Class 12 exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Check Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12th Result 2022

Visit the official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the designated result link

Enter the roll number and captcha code in the specified field

Click on the “Get Result” to submit it

UK board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or printout of the same and keep it safe for future use

Click here for more Education News
Education News Uttarakhand Board result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Live | UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Authorities Not To Cancel Admission Of Student In MBBS Course
Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Authorities Not To Cancel Admission Of Student In MBBS Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................