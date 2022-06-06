Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Class 10,1 2 results

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare the UK Board 12th result 2022 today, June 6 at 4 pm. Once released, Uttarakhand Board Class 12 result 2022 for science, commerce and arts stream will be released online on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. LIVE UPDATES

A total of 2,42,955 candidates appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. While 1,29,785 students appeared for the high school (Class 10) and around one lakh took the intermediate Class 12 exams.

How To Check Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12th Result 2022

Visit the official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the designated result link

Enter the roll number and captcha code in the specified field

Click on the “Get Result” to submit it

UK board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or printout of the same and keep it safe for future use