Uttarakhand Chief Minister Launches Free Wi-Fi Service For Government Colleges, Universities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state. He launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 9, 2020 9:47 am IST | Source: PTI

Mr Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities. Internet connectivity in colleges and universities will play a big role in the education of students, he said.

Mr Rawat said the move is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and connecting the old with the modern.

