Uttarakhand Cancels Winter Break For Class 10, 12 Students

Uttarakhand Schools: The decision to cancel the winter break for Class 10 and Class 12 students have been taken to ensure students complete their syllabus before the start of the upcoming 2021 board exams.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 11:53 am IST | Source: ANI

Dehradun:

Uttrakhand Education Department has cancelled winter vacation for students of Class 10 and Class 12. The decision has been taken to ensure students complete their board syllabus before the start of their exams.

Issuing an order dated December 24, the state government said that teachers of Class 10 and Class 12 will be present in the school while teachers of other classes are not required to attend school.

However, the district magistrate can also take a call on the school's closure depending on the weather conditions. The order is applicable to state government schools and government-aided ones.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of Class 10 and Class 12.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, issued a notification on Wednesday restricting parties and public gatherings on the occasion of Christmas, New Year's Eve, and on January 1, 2021, at bars, hotels, and other public places.

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 87,940 on Wednesday with 564 more people testing positive for the disease while eight more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,447. There are 5,507 active cases in the state.

Winter Vacation
