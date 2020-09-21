  • Home
Uttarakhand BTech Admission 2020: The Uttarakhand Technical University has announced dates for admission to BTech, BPharm, BArch, MTech, MBA and other programmes.

Education | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 4:39 pm IST

Uttarakhand BTech Counselling Dates Announced; Apply Now At Uktech.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Uttarakhand BTech Admission 2020: The Uttarakhand Technical University has announced the online counselling schedule for BTech, BPharm, BArch, BDesign, BHMCET, MPharm, MTech, MBA, MHM and MCA programmes on the official website, uktech.ac.in. The university will consider JEE Main scores for allotment of seats to the undergraduate candidates. Registration window for admission will be available from September 21-28, 2020.

For admission to BHMCET and BDesign programmes, marks scored by candidates in Class 12 final exams will be considered, the board said. Candidates will be required to submit an online application fee of Rs 2,000 to complete registration.

BTech, BPharm and BArch admissions will be based on JEE Main score and marks obtained in Class 12 as per AICTE guidelines, the university said.

For lateral entry to second year and admission to the postgraduate programmes, seats will be filled as per merit prepared on the basis of the ratio of marks secured in diploma or degree exams; or the fifth/seventh semester, in which priority will be given to the candidates who qualified in All India level exams such as GATE or GPAT. The guidelines of the AICTE/PCI will be assured in the process, an official statement said.

Uttarakhand BTech Admission 2020: Important Dates

Registration

September 21-28, 2020

Online choice filling

September 30-October 3, 2020

Seat allotment

October 7, 2020

Reporting for admission

October 8-14, 2020

After the counselling process, vacant seats will be filled through “on spot counselling” by institutions, an official statement said.

Detailed information regarding the counselling process is available on the official website, uktech.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the authorities at the helpline number, 8865004876, or send email at counseling@uktech.ac.in, for any further information, the university said.

