Uttarakhand Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12th Result declared

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE, has declared the results of Class 10, 12th today. To check results, students can visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The pass percentage for UBSE Class 10 students is 99.09 per cent and for Class 12, it is 99.56 per cent.

A total of 1,22,196 students in class 12 and 1,48,350 students in Class 10 were set to appear in the cancelled UK board exams 2021. The UBSE has not issued a merit list this year. Boys in UBSE Class 10 have done better as a group than girls. The pass percentage among boys is 99.30 per cent and for girls, it is 98.86 per cent. In UK board result for Class 12, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 99.71%.

Students can also get their results via phone SMS. For this, UBSE Class 10 students can type UK10 their respective 'Roll Number' and send it to 56263. Similarly, UBSE Class 12 students who are waiting for their results, can type UK 12 their respective 'Roll Number' and send it to 56263.

Similar to nearly every education board in India, Uttarakhand also canceled the UK Board examination due to the pandemic. So, this year, UBSE is evaluating the students through a different formula set by a team of educational experts.

UK Board Result 2021: Evaluation Pattern For Class 10

The students have been evaluated for a total of 500 marks. The result weightage ratio is 75:25 with 75 per cent weightage assigned to student's performance in Class 9 and 25 per cent weightage has been given to student's performance in half yearly and internal examination of Class 10.

UK Board Result 2021 Class 12th: Evaluation Pattern

The students will also be evaluated out of 500 marks in total. As per the criteria set by the board for Class 12th, a ratio of 50:40:10 has been implemented for preparing the result. 50% weightage has been given to their performance in Class 10, 40% weightage to Class 11, and 10% weightage to Class 12 internal assessments.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2021: How to check result