Uttarakahnd board exams for remaining subjects in June

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the exam dates for pending board exams in the state. The Board will conduct examination for the remaining subjects between June 20 and June 23, 2020. The board examinations in Uttarakhand were postponed after a nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus spread.

The board examination for remaining subjects will be held from June 20 and June 23 and subject-wise date sheet will be released soon.

Uttarakhand Board has also directed that evaluation process for board exam answer copies be started soon. As per a notice released by Uttarakhand Board, the evaluation process for answer copies will begin within a week and should be completed by July 15, 2020.

Uttarakhand Board result for class 10 and class 12 students will likely be released in July end.

In the notice issued by Uttarakhand Government Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram, the board secretary has been instructed to submit the list of exam centres to respective district collectors and get quarantine exam centres vacated.

The class 10 board exams in Uttarakhand began on March 3 and would have concluded on March 25 under normal circumstances. The class 12 board exams began on March 2 and were scheduled to conclude on March 25. Over 2 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the board exams in the state this year.

In 2019, Uttarakhand Board results were announced on May 30. 76.43 per cent students passed in class 10 and 80.13 per cent students passed in class 12 board examinations in Uttarakhand last year.