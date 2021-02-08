Uttarakhand Board Exam 2021 From May 4 To May 22

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Exams From May 4 To 22

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The UK Board exam 2021 will be held in two shifts from May 4 to May 22. The examination for the students of Class 10 will be held from 8 am to 11 am, while the students of Class 12 will appear in the exam from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The UK Board examination will begin with the Hindi paper for Class 10 and Class 12. For high school science, maths, and English paper would be conducted on May 7, 11, and 18, respectively.

The complete UK Board date sheet will be available to the students on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Board will conduct practical examinations from April 3 to 25. The evaluation process will be completed by June 15. The result of the UK Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced by July 15, 2021. To pass the exam, students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.

The registration process for UBSE UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2021 has been completed.